Ronaldo Wins Euro 2020 Golden Boot

Cristiano Ronaldo officially won the European Championship Golden Boot with five goals after Sunday’s final.

His victory was confirmed after England lost 3-2 to Italy on penalties after drawing 1-1 after extra time at Wembley.

The Juventus forward scored five goals in his four games throughout the tournament, ranking level with Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick.

However, by virtue of his single assist to Schick’s zero, he edged ahead of the Bayer Leverkusen star to secure the award.

Although Fernando Santos’ side lost 1-0 in the last 16 against Belgium, it scored seven goals in Group F, the ‘Group of Death’, with Ronaldo grabbing the vast majority.

Raphael Guerreiro scored late against Hungary before an ever later brace in a 3-0 win, before Ronaldo and then Diogo Jota netted in a 4-2 loss against Germany and the ex-Manchester United winger grabbed another double in a 2-2 draw with France.

Two England stars were in contention for the award. Harry Kane was on four goals while fellow forward Raheem Sterling was on three before the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.