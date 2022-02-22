Rosemary Archer Appointed Exim Bank Deputy CEO

Rosemary Beryl Archer

PRESIDENT AKUFO-Addo has appointed Rosemary Beryl Archer as Deputy Chief Executive of Ghana Exim Bank.

The new Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Banking/Business, until her appointment, was the head of SMEs at the bank.

The appointment, contained in a letter signed by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, was made in line with Act 911 of the 2016 Ghana Export and Import Bank Act.

“Pursuant to Section 18(1) of the Ghana Export-Import Bank Act, 2016 (Act 911), the President has appointed you to act as the Deputy Chief Executive – Business/Banking of Ghana Export-Import Bank, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the bank, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” portions of the letter dated January 4 stated.

Profile

Rosemary Archer hails from the Western Region. She has over 20 years experience in three key industries including media and telecoms (working for Scancom Ghana) but mostly in banking.

Within the 16 years of her banking experience, she has assumed various roles in Corporate and Institutional Banking, Retail, SME, Business Development, Treasury, Credit and Recoveries, Export development from within several local banks including the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), Access Bank (formerly Intercontinental Bank), and Fidelity Bank.

She is currently heading the SME Banking Department at GEXIM where she has been instrumental in advancing key initiatives to position SME businesses as a useful platform to facilitate the industrial transformation agenda of the government.

In 2020, GEXIM’s ‘Tuesday Market’ an initiative she spearheaded to promote made-in Ghana products locally and internationally received the CIMG President’s special award.

She is expected to bring her banking experience and extensive familiarity with the organization and its objectives to bear in this new role.

Rosemary is a product of three academic institutions including Holy Child School, University of Ghana and University of Bedfordshire in the UK.

A business desk report