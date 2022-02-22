Konadu Scores Nana High

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings in a handshake with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

FORMER FIRST Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has given thumbs up to President Akufo-Addo’s administration for empowering more women.

According to her, the NPP administration has indeed proven by its works and female appointments that it has the interest and the development of women at heart.

“Female appointment in government and public offices nowadays has increased significantly under this government and I am highly impressed,” Nana Konadu declared.

Speaking at the fifth anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the Asantehemaa, the ex-First Lady said women empowerment has been given a boost now.

“Women empowerment has been increasing in our country but this government has given it a massive boost lately,” she said, adding it is a great sign that the country is doing well in terms of women empowerment.

“The Chief of Staff at the presidency is a female, we also have more female ambassadors now and we also have more female appointees in public offices and strategic positions,” she indicated.

Nana Konadu, who is a known advocate and a champion for women empowerment, suggested that women empowerment should continue to be given firm support.

According to her, women are blessed with special qualities, therefore, they should be given the support they need so they can continue to play critical roles that will accelerate national transformation.

Nana Konadu also praised the Asantehemaa, describing her as a champion for the promotion of women affairs in the country.

She said she was very successful while in public office, partly because of the wise counsel the Asantehemaa gave to her.

“Thank you for your wise counsel to me always, which has been beneficial to me in life. She started to advise me even when she was not the Asantehemaa,” Nana Konadu said, attracting instant applause.

She described the Asantehemaa as a patient and calm queen, saying, “Ghanaian women should learn from Nana Konadu Yiadom’s calmness, wisdom and down-to-earth nature and progress. She is the pillar behind me and my successes in public life. Nana Asantehemaa is an amazing and unique woman.”

The event was graced by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Second Lady Samira Bawumia and other dignitaries.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi