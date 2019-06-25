Rosewood Queen To Be Flown To Accra

Helen Huang

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the 43-year-old Chinese woman arrested by the Tamale Regional Police Command for allegedly possessing large quantities of rosewood illegally would be transferred to Accra for further investigations.

The Northern Regional Ghana Immigration Service Boss, Chief Supt. William Appiah Andoh told DGN Online that the suspect, Helen Huang, have been questioned and her statement taken.

He however, revealed that the suspect would be flown to the Ghana Immigration headquarters in Accra for further investigations.

The suspect who had earlier jumped bail was spotted at the Tamale High Court.

It is not immediately known what motivated the suspect to report to court after jumping bail.

The suspect was spotted in the company of one Ghanaian national and the surety.

The lawyer of the surety, lawyer Sylvester pleaded with the court for his client (surety) to withdraw his bail for the suspect since she was present in court.

The court granted the request of the surety and discharged him subsequently.

The Tamale High Court presided over by Justice Twumasi handed over the suspect to the Ghana Immigration Service.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale