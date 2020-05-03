Rotary Club Of Accra-Airport Marks 20th Anniversary

Kofi Adu – Mensah President – Rotary Club of Accra, Airport

The Rotary Club of Accra-Airport (RCAA) has marked the 20th anniversary of its inception.

The celebration was held under the theme: Reminiscing The Past, Inspiring New Directions.

Speaking at the anniversary meeting, President of RCAA, Kofi Adu-Mensah, informed his fellow rotarians that the club had planned to organize an elaborate, one-of-a-kind celebration.

Unfortunately, he said, the COVID-19 pandemic has dislodged the Club’s plans.

During a virtual meeting to celebrate the day, he noted that the leadership of the Club has postponed the grand celebration till later in 2020 when possibly the pandemic would be over.

President Adu Mensah observed that his 20 years at RCAA has shown him how society can benefit if dedicated individuals come together, in Rotary, to connect the world.

He disclosed that RCAA has made an all-time contribution of $182,826 to the Rotary Foundation.

Over the years, he noted that the club has undertaken numerous projects, programs and other activities that span all the 6 avenues of service in Rotary International.

According to him, the club’s creativity in fundraising was demonstrated when in 2012 it launched a $250,000 Foundation as a funding base for its future projects.

The fund currently stands at about GHC650,000, he said.

“On World Polio Day this year and last year, the club raised a total of $23,836 via our fundraising breakfast meeting, dubbed ‘Arise for Polio’”, he says.

In 2019, the RCAA President revealed, the club upgraded the Children’s ward of the 37 Military Hospital with facilities such as a play area, library, sitting area for parents, a locker room and also installed air-conditioners in the wards.

For much of the two decades the the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport has made several donations to various institutions, organized school debates, donated hospital equipment to several hospitals in partnership with Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia and supported the Street Children Empowerment Foundation (SCEF) in their activities for many years, Mr Adu-Mensah stated.

The Club, according to him, has sustained its iconic ‘Sugar Project’ – a diabetes awareness and prevention outreach program in partnership with the Multimedia Group’s Joy FM and Millennium Promise.

The project continues to attract several patrons, and it is, undeniably, a successful project, he intimated.

Mr Adu Mensah also explained, the Soronko Coding Project for girls from deprived areas is on course and coming up strongly.

RCAA has chartered one Rotaract Club (The Rotaract Club of Central University) and two Interact Clubs namely Association International School and the East Airport International School.

“In the 2001/2002 Rotary year the RCAA won the District Awards for Highest Attendance at Club Meetings and the District conference,” according to the President.

“We also had both the Presidential and membership citations conferred on the club by Rotary International in the years 2008-2009, 2015-2016 and 2018-2019 he said.

“Rotary adds richness to the lives of about 1.2 million members; richness that is not measured in monetary terms, but in the tangible benefit that we deliver to others and the personal joy and fulfilment derived from collaborating with good, honest and successful people for the purpose of serving our fellow man”, he noted.

In a statement read on his behalf, PDG Adotei, praised the RCAA for staying on course over the last 20 years.

Reminiscing events over the years, the Past District Governor shared the story of how he set out with an ambitious plan to create nine new clubs as the District Governor, 20 years ago.

Accra-Airport, he said, was the first of these new clubs to be chartered during his time in Office.

At the time, he recounted that Ghana had just started using dial-up internet as the country struggled to improve communications.

He stated that a new club, Rotary Club of Accra-Airport (RCAA) was born, with its Charter Member being the late Hagan.

Within a short while, he revealed, the camaraderie and bonding amongst the club’s members was the topic on the lips of many Rotarians.

He observed that there was at the time and even now great leadership, and active participation in club activities.

“You remain on record as having organized most interesting “fireside” meetings. I recall a couple at PP John Totoe’s, Hagan’s at Cantonments and one nice one at Tesano and a warm evening at PE Nana Gyamfi’s home at McCarthy Hill,” he stated.

PDG Adotei believes most of RCAA’s members have

distinguished themselves, serving Rotary beyond club level.

He is optimistic this solid foundation will only see the RCAA grow stronger in the spirit of the ideals of Rotary which remains ‘Service above Self’.

About RCAA

The Rotary Club of Accra Airport (RCAA) was chartered by the Rotary Club of Accra North in April 2000 with 22 Charter Members and with Harry Owusu as Charter President.

Nicknamed the Millennium Club, its foundations were based on fun, camaraderie and service to the community.

The club currently comprises 60 members from varied professional backgrounds with;

• 26 females

• 51 Paul Harris Fellows (PHFs)

• Seven major donors

• 100% Paul Harris Fellow (PHF) Club – 2018/19 Rotary year.

The club can boast of two Past Assistant Governors (PAGs) and two Assistant Governors (AGs), with several members having served in various capacities at the District level.

Speaking at a special anniversary meeting early on in 2020, President of RCAA, Kofi Adu-Mensah, informed his fellow rotarians that the club had planned to organize an elaborate, one-of-a-kind celebration.

Unfortunately, he said, the COVID-19 pandemic has dislodged the Club’s plans.

During a virtual meeting to celebrate the day, he noted that the leadership of the Club has postponed the grand celebration till later in 2020 when possibly the pandemic would be over.

President Adu Mensah observed that his 20 years at RCAA has shown him how society can benefit if dedicated individuals come together, in Rotary, to connect the world.

He disclosed that RCAA has made an all-time contribution of $182,826 to the Rotary Foundation.

Over the years, he noted that the club has undertaken numerous projects, programs and other activities that span all the Rotary avenues of service.

According to him, the club’s creativity in fundraising was demonstrated when in 2012 it launched a $250,000 Foundation as a funding base for its future projects.

The fund currently stands at about Ghs650,000, he said.

“On World Polio Day this year and last year, the club raised a total of $23,836 via our fundraising breakfast meeting, dubbed ‘Arise for Polio’”, he says.

In 2019, the RCAA President revealed, the club upgraded the Children’s ward of the 37 Military Hospital with facilities such as a play area, library, sitting area for parents, a locker room and also installed air-conditioners in the wards.

For much of the two decades the the Rotary Club of Accra Airport has made several donations to various institutions, organized school debates, donated hospital equipment to several hospitals in partnership with Ghana women’s association of Georgia and supported the Street Children Empowerment Foundation (SCEF) in their activities for many years, Mr Adu-Mensah stated.

The Club, according to him, has sustained its iconic ‘Sugar Project’ – a diabetes awareness and prevention outreach program in partnership with the Multimedia Group’s Joy FM and Millennium Promise.

The project continues to attract several patrons, and it is, undeniably, a successful project, he intimated.

Mr Kofi Adu Mensah also explained, the Soronko Coding Project for girls from deprived areas is on course and coming up strongly.

RCAA has chartered one Rotaract Club – The Rotaract Club of Central University and two Interact Clubs in Association International School and the East Airport International School, he hinted

“In the 2001/2002 Rotary year the RCAA won the District Awards for Highest Attendance at Club Meetings and the District conference,” according to the President.

“We also had both the Presidential and membership citations conferred on the club by RI President DK Lee in 2008/9”, he said.

“Rotary adds richness to the lives of about 1.2 million members; richness that is not measured in monetary terms, but in the tangible benefit that we deliver to others and the personal joy and fulfilment derived from collaborating with good, honest and successful people for the purpose of serving our fellow man”, he noted.

In a statement read on his behalf, PDG Adotei, praised the RCAA for staying on course over the last 20 years.

Reminiscing events over the years, the Past District Governor shared the story of how he set out with an ambitious plan to create nine new clubs as the District Governor, 20 years ago.

Accra-Airport, he said, was the first of these new clubs to be chartered during his time in Office.

At the time, he recounted

“You remain on record as having organized most interesting “fireside” meetings. I recall a couple at PP John Totoe’s, Hagan’s at Cantonments and one nice one at Tesano and a warm evening at PE Nana Gyamfi’s home at McCarthy Hill,” he stated.

PDG Adotei believes most of RCAA’s members have

distinguished themselves, serving Rotary beyond club level. He is optimistic this solid foundation will only see the RCAA grow stronger in the spirit of the ideals of Rotary which remains ‘Service above Self’.

By Melvin Tarlue