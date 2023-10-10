Rotten Body Found Near Subin River

The dead body being buried

A DECOMPOSED body of an unknown female has been found near the sacred River Subin in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

The body was reportedly found around 2:05pm on October 6, 2023 in a rotten state so it was impossible to identify the deceased person.

What led to the unfortunate demise of the deceased was not readily known, but the state in which the body was found suggests some foul play.

The dead body has since been buried as the Asokwa District Police commenced investigations in order to unravel the exact cause of death.

“On 06/10/2023, about 1405 hrs, Joel Gumah, the Environmental Health Analyst of Asokwa Municipal Assembly, reported to the Asokwa Police that a dead body was lying at a spot at Kaase near the River Subin.

“Police proceeded to the scene at Kaase STP near Railways site and saw a decomposed body of a female adult beyond recognition, lying supine at a spot at the bank of the River Subin”, a police report said.

The police document, which the DAILY GUIDE has spotted, said the scene was photographed by the case officer, after which the District Coroner was duly informed.

According to the report, the District Coroner also directed a pathologist at KATH in Kumasi to perform the autopsy on the body of the deceased.

“Dr. Ernest Boakye, a pathologist at KATH, did the autopsy after Environmental Health Officers from Asokwa Municipal Assembly fumigated the scene.

“The pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as “indeterminate due to the advanced nature of decomposition,” the report indicated.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been buried by the Asokwa Municipal Assembly Environmental Health Officers as police are investigating the case.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi