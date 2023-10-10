Good Samaritan Shot By Robbers

Yussif in critical condition at the hospital

A GOOD Samaritan has been shot and wounded after he tried to save a man who was being robbed of his motorbike at gun-point by two armed robbers.

The victim, identified by police as Yussif Yunus, who is about 30 years old, is reported to be battling for his life at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The robbers, whose identities are still unknown, have since gone into hiding with the motorbike, which they snatched at gun-point from the victim that Yussif tried to help.

According to a police document, which the DAILY GUIDE has seen, the shooting incident happened at Aboaso near the clinic, around 6:30pm on October 6, 2023.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the same day about 1830HRS, two young men, armed with locally made pistols robbed a young man of his motorbike at Aboaso near the clinic.

“Yussif who witnessed the incident, rushed to victim’s rescue and was shot by the robbers on the left side of his chest and bolted with the motorbike”, the police report said.

The report also said Yussif, who bled profusely after being shot, was initially rushed to the Mamponteng Governor Hospital for treatment.

Later on, Yussif’s condition continued to deteriorate so he was then referred to KATH in Kumasi to help save his life. Police said Yussif is still in critical condition.

According to the police, the Mamponteng Night Patrol Team, after learning about the incident, rushed to the crime scene but the suspects had already bolted with the motorbike.

Meanwhile, the police have assured that they are leaving no stone unturned in their determination to identify the runaway hoodlums from their hideouts and get them to face the law.

“Strenuous efforts are ongoing to identify the suspected armed robbers and arrest them to face the law”, the report said, adding that the police had visited the victim at the hospital.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi