Jireh Int’l School’s Dzikunu Triumphs In Literacy Challenge

Dzikunu Nelson Armstrong celebrating after he was announced winner

A student at Jireh International School in Ashaiman, Dzikunu Nelson Armstrong, has emerged victorious in the 2023 ‘The Literacy Challenge,’ hosted by Citi TV/Citi FM.

Dzikunu Nelson replaces the previous champion, Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba of the D and D Academy in Kumasi, as the reigning champion of this prestigious contest for Junior High School students.

As the new champion, Dzikunu Nelson not only revels in his accomplishment but also takes home impressive rewards, including a cash prize of GH¢10,000, a prestigious trophy, a six-month supply of Webie Crunchy Biscuit, and an array of other exciting prizes.

The joyous atmosphere at the event was palpable, with Dzikunu Nelson’s mother expressing her gratitude and happiness by laying prostrate as her son’s name was announced as the winner at the Crystal Palm Hotels Annex Auditorium in Tesano.

In the 2023 edition of ‘The Literacy Challenge,’ participants were tasked with crafting a compelling story of no less than 600 words, concluding with the profound statement: “The happiest people do not have the best of everything; they make the best of everything they have.” Submissions were accepted until July 15, either at the front desk of Citi TV/Citi FM or by mail to P.O.BOX GP 14123, Accra Central.

Out of over 1,000 entries from Junior High School students, 50 exceptional participants were chosen. The selection process included a mandatory Aptitude Test held on August 12 at the Accra Digital Centre, leading to the selection of the final 10 contestants.

The intense four-round contest began with participants expressing their optimism. In the first round, which evaluated knowledge in Social Studies, reasoning, and literature/language, Kotei Adel Alberta from the Ofaakor M/A Basic D JHS led with an impressive 34 points.

The second round, focused on Numeracy, proved to be the most competitive, with three contestants scoring 11 points each. In the third round, centered on Science Concepts, Mireku Patrick Oscar Manuel from the Mary Mother of Good Counsel School secured the top spot with 10 points.

The climax of the challenge featured a Science Challenge by Dext Technology, leading to an exciting tiebreaker between Kotei Adel Alberta from the Ofaakor M/A Basic D JHS and Adiel Akosua Agyaka Safo from the D and D Academy, both finishing with 65 points.

‘The Literacy Challenge,’ formerly known as ‘The Write Away Contest,’ has been inspiring young minds since its inception in 2017.

A Daily Guide Report