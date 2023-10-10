Showdown Walk Hits Sekondi-Takoradi

Kennedy Agyapong

The health walk dubbed, “Showdown Walk” intended to galvanise support for Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 presidential hopeful, will be organized in the Western Regional capital of Sekondi-Takoradi on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

This will be the third in the series after the ones organized in Accra and the stronghold of the NPP, Kumasi.

Supporters of the Assin North MP are expected to join him and his team in the fitness walk through the principal streets of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis to drum support for the candidature of Mr Agyapong.

The walk will start from Sekondi and end at the forecourt of Badu Addo School in Takoradi where Kennedy Agyapong is expected to address his supporters who will throng the venue.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE in separate interviews some of the NPP activists claimed that they would fully participate in Saturday’s walk in that the NPP presidential hopeful stands for the youth.

“Kennedy Agyapong has promised to ensure that the youth are gainfully employed in all sectors of the economy when given the nod to lead the NPP and subsequently voted for as the president of the country in the 2024 general election,” they noted.

Frank Okpeyen, a former Municipal Chief Executive for Nzema East and a staunch supporter of Mr. Agyapong said supporters of the Presidential hopeful are poised to work hard to ensure victory for the Assin North MP in November 4, 2023 presidential primary to lead the NPP to victory in December 2024.

He said among the objectives of Mr. Agyapong in the race for the flag bearer position of the NPP, was to work for the interest of the youth, particularly the unemployed.

The NPP is going to the polls on November 4 to elect its presidential candidate for the 2024 General Elections.

Among the four presidential hopefuls, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been tipped as the favourite to win the bid to lead the party.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi