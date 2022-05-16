Royalhouse Discharges 59 Mothers From Hospitals

Rev. Dr. Mrs Anastasia Yirenkyi handing over the items to the nurses at the Korle Bu maternity ward

The Royalhouse Chapel International, Ahenfie, through its women’s ministry, ‘Royalladies’ has organized a nationwide initiative to discharge 59 mothers who are unable to pay for their hospital bills.

Dubbed, ‘Baby Project,’ the local assemblies of the Church across the country visited health facilities within their localities and paid the hospital bills of mothers in need.

The groups also donated assorted baby products including diapers, toiletries, baby clothing, and undisclosed amounts of cash to the mothers and some hospital equipment to the hospitals.

The initiative which coincided with the annual Mother’s Day celebration formed part of the activities lined up for the 60th Birthday celebration of the President of the Royalladies Ministries International, Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah which is on May 23.

The 60th birthday celebration, Themed, “A Mother, Her Calling, Her Example” has already seen the woman of God visiting her alma mater, Zion College, Anloga in the Volta Region where she gave her life to Christ, to give back to the school.

In the Greater Accra Region, the teams visited the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where 15 mothers were discharged, Tema General Hospital where six mothers were discharged, and the LEKMA Hospital where eight mothers were discharged.

Vice President of the Royal Ladies Ministries International, Rev. Dr. Mrs. Anastasia Yirenkyi, who led the team to the Korle Bu Teaching hospital said the payment of the bills for the mothers was in line with the humanitarian activities of the Church.

“One of our core areas of intervention is in paying discharge fees for mothers and providing care and support items to the newborns,” she said.

Rev. Dr. Yirenkyi added that the youth choir of the church, Voices In Worship (VIW) with the support of leadership has been doing this for the past years in commemoration of the birthday of the woman of God.

She also called on other benevolent organisations to emulate the gesture as there are many needy people at the hospitals visited.

In the Volta Region, seven mothers were discharged. Also, 22 mothers in the maternity ward received various items including tissues and detergents.

The team also paid for blood for another mother who was in a critical condition as well as donated two medical equipment that will be used in the maternity ward to the hospital.

Other government hospitals in Suhum, Cape Coast, Suntreso, Sunyani, Koforidua, and Takoradi also benefited from the initiative.

A total amount of GHC 51,997.00 was spent in making this year’s Baby Project a success. The mothers’ excitement when they were discharged after their bills were paid was priceless.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri