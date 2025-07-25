Rufftown Records Is Now A Partner – Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has officially clarified her current relationship with Rufftown Records, stating that she is no longer signed as an artiste under the label, but now operates in a business partnership with the entity.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the singer wrote: “I am still with Rufftown Records, but it’s more of a partnership this time.” This clarification follows months of speculation regarding her professional ties with the label, particularly after fans noticed the absence of Rufftown Records branding in her recent music releases.

Wendy Shay, whose contract with Rufftown Records reportedly ended earlier this year, confirmed that while she has not severed ties with the label entirely, the nature of their working relationship has evolved. She now has her own management team that oversees her career in collaboration with Rufftown Records.

In May 2024, fans were left puzzled after the release of her music video “Who Cares” did not appear on Rufftown Records’ official channels. Instead, Wendy Shay introduced her new personal YouTube account, urging her followers to subscribe and support her on this “new journey.”

Shortly after, Rufftown Records CEO Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, acknowledged in an interview on Accra FM that there had been tensions between the label and Wendy Shay. Although he noted that discussions were underway to resolve the issues at the time, it has now become clear that the outcome is a shift from traditional artiste-label management to a collaborative partnership.

Wendy Shay, who has been the face of Rufftown Records since joining in 2018 following the passing of Ebony Reigns, remains one of the label’s most successful acts. Her new business arrangement signals a new chapter in her career—one that embraces independence while maintaining key industry relationships.