RuffTown Records Signs Baba Tundey

Baba Tundey, a gifted young musician best known for his smash song ‘Talent Never Dies,’ is now officially signed to RuffTown Records.

Baba Tundey has skill and inventiveness, and the record label signed him because of these qualities.

Despite not disclosing any specifics of the transaction, BEATWAVES learned that Baba Tundey has the potential to succeed.

Wendy Shay is currently managed by the record company, which has over the years contributed to the growth of Ghanaian music and artiste management.

The branding, production, distribution, and marketing of Baba Tundey tracks will be handled by RuffTown Records.

The label announced Baba Tundey alongside the music video for his hit song ‘Last Born (Remix)’ with Holyrina.

The CEO of RuffTown Records, Ricky ‘Bullet’ Nana Agyeman announced the news of his newest signing on Instagram, to a resounding welcome from fans.

“I’m glad to be associated with this fantastic label. We all know the potential of RuffTown Records, so as a budding artiste, I need to reach a wider audience and collaborate with some incredible producers and musicians. I thank God for this chance and look forward to what is ahead. You’re about to receive nothing but excellent music from Baba Tundey. Come along on this voyage with me,” he added.

Born David Tofik, but known in the streets as “Maame Alata Last Born,” Baba Tundey is a rapidly emerging artiste with Nigerian and Ghanaian ancestry.

His 2023 debut single, ‘Talent Never Dies,’ introduced him to the world of hip-hop and Afrobeats, which has propelled him to fame.