GMA-UK Calls For Entries

The organisers of the annual Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK) have officially opened nominations for this year’s edition of the awards.

The eight-year-old event aims to recognise and reward those who have made significant contributions to Ghana’s main music genres: gospel, hiplife, highlife, reggae, dancehall, and traditional music.

The awards scheme’s organisers announced their plans for this year’s edition last week, inviting submissions for any work created in the calendar year that will be taken into consideration.

All musical works released between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, are anticipated to be submitted for consideration, according to the organisers.

The deadline for submissions is June 15. Before the entry deadline, eligible stakeholders in the music industry are urged to submit their works for consideration via the awards scheme website, https://gmauk.co.uk/submissions/.

The eighth edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK will take place later this year. Over the years, the awards scheme have honoured dedicated musicians and musicians’ families.

This year’s ceremony will be historic, the organisers have assured music lovers and industry stakeholders, with several packages designed to delight music enthusiasts.

By George Clifford Owusu