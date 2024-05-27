Joe Mettle Set To Host ‘Praise Reloaded

Joe Mettle

Renowned gospel musician Joe Mettle will host this year’s edition of his annual gospel concert dubbed ‘Praise Reloaded’ on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event, with the theme “The Holy Spirit Encounter,” is anticipated to draw a sizable number of supporters of gospel music, friends of Joe Mettle, and stakeholders in the sector.

Since its launch in 2012, the Praise Reloaded event has provided a venue for many gospel music fans to experience an environment of adoration and praise.

The free concert, BEATWAVES gathered, will also feature prominent performing gospel acts such as MOGmusic, Ohemaa Mercy, Pastor Isaiah, Nathaniel Bassey, Sunmisola Agbebi, Kofi Peprah, Luigi, Enuonyam, Team Eternity Ghana, and Jumbo Aniebiet, among others.

According to the organisers, gate opens at 1 pm, with the event beginning promptly at 3 pm.

The past events have had artistes such as Danny Nettey, Eugene Zutah, Francis Amoh, and Cwesi Oteng, among others on the platform.

Joe Mettle, the headline act, who is known for popular tracks such as ‘Bo Noo Ni’, ‘Amen’, ‘Turning Around’, among others, has been doing gospel music for over a decade now.

He began his gospel music career with the award-winning music group, Soul Winners.

He is the first Ghanaian gospel artiste to be awarded Artiste of the Year, at the 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

He is recognised as Ghana’s biggest gospel music export and has several songs including ‘Onwanwani’, ‘Amen’ featuring Ntokozo Mbambo, ‘My Everything’, ‘Ye Obua Mi’ (My Help), among others to his credit.

By George Clifford Owusu