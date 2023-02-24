Russia War In Ukraine Increased Prices Of Fertilizer, Food, Fuel In Ghana– US Ambassador

The Ambassador of the United States America l(USA) to Ghana, Virginia Palmer has affirmed statement by Ghanaian government that the Russia War in Ukraine has brought serious pain on Ghanaians.

She said the war has led to loss of several lives and brought economy hardship on people, including Ghanaians.

Friday, February 24 marks one year since Russia launched its “brutal, full-scale” invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s horrifying violence has killed thousands and destroyed entire cities. Here in Ghana, Putin’s war has driven up prices for fertilizer, food, and fuel,” Madam Virginia Palmer said in a statement.

She said Russia is losing on the battlefield and in desperation is attacking schools, hospitals, churches, apartment buildings, and critical infrastructure to exact the heaviest toll on civilians. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine did not start in 2022.

“This is a continuation of Russia’s illegal seizure of Crimea and parts of Luhansk and Donetsk in 2014.

“With its leadership on the United Nations Security Council, Ghana condemned Russia’s

illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Putin and his enablers believe that might makes right – but they are wrong.

“They are losing. Since last year, the U.S. has rallied allies and partners from around the world to stand strong with Ukraine. We cannot let a small country get stomped on by a larger neighboru.” she said.

She however indicated that the US government is working to mitigate the economic pain and uncertainty caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine one year ago.

In December last year, she said, US President Joe Biden announced an additional $2.5 billion in food security assistance for Africa, which builds upon over $11 billion in U.S. humanitarian and food security assistance.

“If Russia stops fighting and withdraws, the war ends. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ends. The American people have stood proudly with Ukraine.

We stand for freedom. We stand for democracy. We stand against bullies. We are United with Ukraine.”

By Vincent Kubi