The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMC), Frances Awurabena Essiam, has resigned from the company.

Though the reason behind her resignation was not revealed but sources said Madam Essiam resigned because of some interference in her work by the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Frances Essiam was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo in 2017.

She has occupied the position till her resignation.

By Vincent Kubi