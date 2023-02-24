Mahama Camp Sponsoring Candidate Against Muntaka In Asawase

After he was removed as the Minority Chief Whip, some members of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) belonging to the camp of former President John Dramani have pooled together resources to pick nomination forms for one Mubarak Masawudu to contest the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak in the Asawase Constituency parliamentary primary.

The resources went down to some branch executives of Asawase Constituency to get the former NDC leader in Parliament out of the House.

Speaking at a press

conference, Abubakar Ahmed Ibrahim, branch secretary for Asawase B-LINE, said “We the undersigned branch executives have contributed an amount of GH¢5,000 as the fee for picking up the parliamentary nomination form for Masawudu Mubarak.

“We came about this decision based on the enormous contribution of Masawudu towards building a formidable NDC in the Asawase Constituency”.

The branch executives are optimistic of a better and improved Asawase when Masawudu gets the nod to represent them in Parliament.

“Masawudu through his youth empowerment programme has successfully secured a meaningful sustainable jobs for some of the youth of Asawase Constituency. This aligns with his overall goal of building the human capital base of the constituency.

“We are convinced that when given the nod, Comrade Masawudu through his youthful empowerment programme will eradicate the long-standing financial struggle the branches go through, rendering them ineffective.

“The policies and programmes that Comrade Masawudu espouses assures us that when he becomes the parliamentary candidate and subsequently the Member of Parliament for Asawase, the constituency will undoubtedly witness the total transformation it deserves.”

By Vincent Kubi