Mahama, Duffour To Face Off May 13

A former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor has entered the race to challenge former President John Dramani Mahama for the Presidential Candidate slot of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He picked forms to officially run for the flagbearership of the NDC on Thursday as the party readies to attempt to take over the reigns of power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr Duffuor joins a growing list of personalities who have picked forms in this regard.

Ahead of the gesture, supporters of the businessman massed up at the NDC Headquarters. They hoisted posters and placards in solidarity with the NDC stalwart who was the Finance Minister in the erstwhile Atta Mills administration.

The Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser, Gloria Huze who led a delegation to the party headquarters picked the forms on behalf of Dr. Duffour.

According to her, the politician will be the opposition party’s best bet for the 2024 election as he has the masses’ welfare at heart.

Madam Huze said the 2024 presidential elections will need a courageous candidate like Dr Duffuor to lead the NDC to save the masses, particularly women, from the hands of the current administration.

He becomes the latest member to pick his forms after former President John Mahama, businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah and Kojo Bonsu, former Mayor of Kumasi.

The deadline for picking nominations is Friday, February 24.

The NDC will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

Per the timetable outlined by the party on picking of nominations will take place between Wednesday, February 22 to Friday, February 24.

The submission and filing of forms would also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Picking up of forms begun from Monday 22nd to 24th of February 2023 on the party’s website at a fee of GH¢5,000 and submission at a fee of GH¢40,000 from March 20 to March 22. Subsequently, vetting for the aspirants will be held from 27th to 29th March.

Aspirants are expected to pick up forms from the party’s head office from the 22nd to 24th of February.

The party’s doors will be opened for submission of forms from the 20th to 22nd March 2023.

Vetting of the Presidential aspirants will also take place from 27th to 29th March.

Fee charges for picking up forms go for GH¢30,000 while the filing fees go for GH¢500,000.

However the party has stated that women and persons living with disabilities will pay 50 percent of all charges should they decide to pick up forms to contest.

