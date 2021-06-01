Ryan M Glover Holds Football Clinic

Ryan, other officials and participants in a pose

Renowned Atlanta based football star, Ryan M Glover, has successfully held a football clinic for children in Ghana at the La Town Park.

The exercise drew children from far and near across the capital.

The usual basics in football clinics like ball control, passing the ball with the right side of the foot, chesting etc characterized the social distanced well attended exercise.

He pointed out in a post clinic interview that his passion to impart knowledge to children and effecting social change in communities stirred him to roll out the programme.

Representatives of the children expressed appreciation to the organisers of the clinic for the gesture.

It was arranged by Kiles World Foundation.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum