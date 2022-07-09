S24 Recording Studio Bounces Back With New Equipment

The management of the S24 Recording Studio has announced that the studio has officially been re-opened to the public, including Ghanaian artistes who want a place to record their songs.

The studio, which has been in existence for over two decades, had contributed towards the progress of the music industry in Ghana and would continue to partner music stakeholders to promote the industry to the outside world.

With the presence of new equipment, S24 Studio is expected to create a revolutionised music landscape by providing top quality services including recording facilities for audio and video productions with its state-of-the–art sound recording equipment.

The studio has served as one of the reliable music production hub with a track record of producing hit musicians like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Afro Moses, Tic, Cindy Thompson, Samini, Kwaw Kese, Ben Brako, Okomfo Kwadee, Ohemaa Mercy among others.

The CEO of S24 Recording Studio, Mr. Joseph Appiah, also known as Kwik Action, who has worked with a number of celebrated artistes in the country, said his studio will give artistes best of sound quality.

He revealed plans of embarking on the production of 1992 Constitution of Ghana audiobook and other musical projects which include Ghana Youth In Worship and album release dubbed ‘Ayekoo’ for Zaratu Sadiq, a singer who has been the main backing vocalist for over nine years at S24 Recording Studio.