S3fa, Meiway Collaborate On New Song

S3fa

Talented Ghanaian female Afrobeat artiste Sefadzi Abena Amesu, known in the music scene as S3fa, has revealed that her upcoming song titled ‘Vibrations’ will feature celebrated Ivorian singer, Freddie Meiway of ‘Zoblazo’ fame.

BEATWAVES gathered that collaboration with Meiway has been part of S3fa’s vision, who believes the Ivorian superstar has something unique which makes him stand tall among his colleagues in the music industry.

According to her, the song which will be released by the close of this month, will put smiles on the faces of Ghanaian music fans.

This is the first time S3fa and Meiway are collaborating for their fan base across the African continent.

S3fa, who has shared the stage with a number of prominent Ghanaian artistes, in an interview with JoyNews’ Becky, mentioned that she loved the veteran’s ‘Zoblazo’ song when growing up and had always wanted to add her touch to it.

She showed her appreciation to God and her team for getting the legendary singer on her song and for making this dream a reality.

The singer was spotted at a private listening session of Nigerian singer, Patoranking’s ‘World Best’ album.

According to her, she took a break from making music but has resumed now.

S3fa won the Afrobeats Song of the Year award during the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with her song ‘E Choke’.

She started as a singer performing with live bands at bars, pubs and events in Accra, and in 2017, she was signed by Black Avenue Muzik owned by hiphop act D-Black.

She released her debut single ‘Marry Me’ featuring Jupiter, and in May 2018, she released her second single titled ‘Shuga’ featuring DopeNation.

In November 2020, she released her debutalbum titled ‘Growth’. It featured EL, Camidoh, Fameye, Sista Afia, Wendy Shay, Bisa Kdei, Medikal and Nigerian singer Praiz.

By George Clifford Owusu