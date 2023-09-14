Joe Mettle Thrills Fans In London

Joe Mettle

Celebrated gospel musician, Joe Mettle, last Saturday, September 9, delivered a compelling performance in London, when he headlined UK edition of a gospel event dubbed “Kadosh Concert” at the Dominion Centre.

At the event held to promote his album titled “The Kadosh”, Joe Mettle performed most of his popular hit songs.

His ministration provided the ideal opportunity for event-goers to surrender all of their challenges, renew their energy, and allow God to transform their minds through His word.

Some of the songs he performed at the event include “Kadosh”, “Great Jehovah”, “Ye ObuaMi”, and a host of others.

The event also witnessed performances from other notable gospel musicians such as Diana Hamilton, Luigi Maclean, OnosArino, Shekinah, and Tab Worship, who gave outstanding performances to entertain the audience.

Released in 2022 as Joe Mettle’s seventh studio album, “The Kadosh” aims to uplift and inspire Christians worldwide to recognise the Holiness of God, the trustworthy solution to today’s troubled world.

The album has 11 tracks whichinclude songs of meditation like “No Other God” and the contemplative “I Trust In You.”

While each song varies in tone, rhythm, and tempo, they all converge on a universal theme: “The Holiness of God”. It serves as a collective reminder of the sanctity of the secret place, the pursuit of purity, and a life filled with gratitude.

The album features “WoyeMame,” an Akan lullaby penned by Joe Mettle as he recounts and acknowledges God’s goodness in his life, family, and ministry.

It also includes “I Can’t Stop Praising,” featuring the incredible Eben from Nigeria, and “Great Jehovah,” the album’s first single, alongside a collection of other spiritually-charged songs.