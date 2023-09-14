Patience Nyarko Commends VGMA Organisers

Patience Nyarko

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Patience Nyarko, has attributed the success of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) to the nationality of the founder, Iyola Ayoade.

According to her, there has been a great change in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), making it better and very unique.

While praising the awards’ organisers for maintaining the programme for more than 20 years, she said on Adom FM‘s Entertainment Hall with Mike 2, “Ghana Music Awards, despite the fact that they are a business, have significantly aided Ghana’s music industry. Let’s think about the several awards we have and see which one can meet expectations better than the VGMAs.

“Some people criticise the fact that it is organised by a Nigerian, but if it had been organised by a Ghanaian, it would have failed,” she said.

She also voiced her concerns about the VGMA’s impartiality, particularly in the decision-making process for award winners.

The gospel artiste, however, claimed her song ‘Obi Nyane Me’ deserved the Most Popular Song of the Year award but didn’t even get any nomination.

“Look at my song, ‘Obi Nyane Me’; it was popular and deserved Most Popular Song of the Year award, but it never happened. But I understand that business people will think about their interests, so it’s okay,” she said.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is organised by Charterhouse Productions, a company owned by Nigerian business magnate Iyola Ayoade and his Ghanaian wife Theresa Ayoade.

Established in 2000, the 24th edition of the scheme was held this year at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The VGMA celebrates and recognises outstanding achievements in the Ghanaian music scene and has played a significant role in promoting local talent on the global stage.

It is the most anticipated event on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar, in spite of the criticism that comes with it.