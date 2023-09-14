Ohio Varsity Invites KNUST Snr Lecturer

Dr. Yunus Dumbe

Dr. Yunus Dumbe, a senior lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s (KNUST) Department of Religious Studies, is at Ohio University, USA under the institution’s Glidden Visiting Professor programme.

During the period; August 16, 2023 to December 16, 2023, Dr. Dumbe will collaborate with staff of the faculty in research.

The programme is at the instance of the Ohio University’s Global Affairs and International Studies Department.

Dr. Yunus Dumbe is a winner of various prestigious awards, the latest invitation adding to his litany of recognitions.

He was the Co-Convener for “Religious Diversity in Urban West Africa: Exploring Modes of Coexistence for Sustainable Governance” – an Interdisciplinary Fellowship, September-December 2022 and funded by Merian Institute for Advanced Studies in Africa-MIASA.

He was also a beneficiary of a Visiting Research Fellowship. Research on Minorities in Social Sciences and Humanities, Abo Akademi University in Finland from November 2019-2021.

In July-August 2019, he was awarded by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the Study of the US Institutes (SUSIs) for Scholars on Religious Freedom and Pluralism.

Dr. Yunus Dumbe was the recipient for Thirteenth Cadbury Fellowship, University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom from May-July 2016.

He was a Swedish Institute (SI) Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Södertörn University, Stockholm, Sweden in 2011-2013.

Yunus Dumbe actually launched his academic career in 2008-2009 when he was awarded

The Sigrid Rausing Trust for Refugees and Scholars at Risk, University of Cape Town (UCT), South Africa.

He was trained by one of the finest scholars in Islamic studies, Prof. Abdulkader Tayob of the Department of Religious Studies, UCT. According to him, he owes Prof Abdulkader Tayob a lot for the tutelarship and mentorship.

He further emphasised that he was discovered by the late Rev. Prof. Elom Dovlo, whose support for his academic development was unflinching. He did not forget the roles of Dr. Rabiatu Ammah and Hajj Mumuni Sulemana in mentorship in Islamic studies.

Yunus Dumbe is currently a senior lecturer in the Department of Religious Studies and specialises in Islamic Studies at KNUST. He owes much for his academic development to the efforts by Rev. Bishop Nathan Iddrisu Samwini.

Dr. Dumbe’s major areas of research include religious revival and Islamic revival in Africa, religion and terrorism, religion, peace and conflicts.

Other areas include Islamic radicalisation and violent extremism and the politics of Islamic NGOs humanitarianism among others.

He is also author of the book: 2013 “Islamic Revivalism In Contemporary Ghana,” Södertörn University Press Stockholm, Sweden.

Author of 2013 Islamic Revivalism in Contemporary Ghana” Sodertorn University Press STOCKHOLM Sweden