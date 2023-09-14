Forgive Me – Adwoa Safo Begs NPP For Another Chance

Sarah Adwoa Safo

In a surprising turn of events, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya in the Greater Accra, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has publicly apologized to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the upcoming primaries.

Adwoa Safo, who is also a former Deputy Majority Leader and Minister for Children, Gender and Social Protection expressed regret for her recent conduct and acknowledged that it was unintentional.

She blamed her behavior on personal challenges she was facing both as an individual and as a member of her family.

In a video broadcast on Facebook, Adwoa Safo pleaded for forgiveness from various NPP individuals and groups, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

She also appealed to the Majority Caucus, her party’s regional and constituency executives, and all supporters and sympathizers who believed in her and the party.

“I take this opportunity in the name of God to beg you all,” she said in Twi in a video broadcast posted on Facebook on Thursday, September 14.

“My regional executives, my constituency executives led by Chairman Bonsu, the headquarters of the New Patriotic Party, the General Secretary and the National Chairman and your executives, I beg you all.

“Supporters and sympathisers who love the party and love me and had great confidence in my constituency, I beg you all. Whatever has happened forgive me my sins.”

Adwoa Safo’s recent absence from Parliament caused her seat to become a topic of debate, with some Majority members calling for it to be declared vacant.

However, there was resistance from National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs.

The Privileges Committee of Parliament investigated the matter with Ms Safo declining invitation to attend the hearing. The Speaker is yet to make a ruling based on their report.

Despite the controversy surrounding her, Adwoa Safo has announced her intention to contest the NPP’s primaries for the 2024 elections.

She expressed optimism that God had paved the way for her through the support of her party members.

With their backing, she is determined to participate in the upcoming primaries and secure the party’s nomination once again.

Adwoa Safo’s apology comes at a crucial time for the NPP, as internal dynamics and preparations for the upcoming primaries intensify.

Two individuals including long time rival, Mike Oquaye Jnr and Sheela Sakyi Oppong have already shown interest in annexing the seat from her. They have been lacing their shoes to join the race to represent the in NPP in the most populous constituency in the country.

Interestingly all the tree aspirants including Adwoa Safo are lawyers.

Her willingness to acknowledge her mistakes and seek forgiveness demonstrates a commitment to unity within the party. It remains to be seen how her apology will be received and if it will have any impact on her chances in the upcoming primaries.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0MBJB8s7GfGZSz2YEf3UhfyUAE1BfZGiyi9PewyndDfsfMgbBY9kFHffPYWdtbguUl&id=100023560381393

By Vincent Kubi