SA To Begin Lockdown Easing In May, As President Struggles To Wear Mask

April 24, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa is expected to start easing its coronavirus lockdown by May 2020.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this on Friday, as he prayed for God’s blessings upon South Africa.

He appealed to South Africans to wear face masks.

Surprisingly, Mr Ramaphosa struggled to wear a face mask at the end of his speech.

That has led to a challenge and wildspread mockery on social media

There are currently hashtags such as #MaskOnChallenge and #CyrilMaskChallenge trending on Twitter

By Melvin Tarlue

