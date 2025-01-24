Saboba EP SHS Students Sleep In Classrooms After Fire Outbreak

Management of the Saboba EP Senior High School, has been compelled to accommodate its female students in selected classrooms due to the fire outbreak which destroyed the school’s girls’ dormitory.

The Headmaster of the Saboba EP Senior High School, Prosper Kofi, who confirmed the incident to journalists said the affected students have been sent to one of the classrooms to be accommodated as an interim measure.

“As an interim measure all of them have been brought to the classroom to be accommodated,” he said.

He indicated that teaching has been halted temporarily because some of the classrooms have been converted into accommodation for the students.

“We don’t have classes now because most of the classrooms are being used for accommodation and also the students are traumatized and cannot concentrate in class for now,” he asserted.

According to him, the District Health Directorate provided 150 mosquito nets to the school and appealed to the public to come to the aid of the students.

“I want to appeal to the entire public to assist us with items such as books, dresses, school uniforms, mattresses, food among others.”

He also urged the government to reroof the burnt girls’ dormitory for the school in order to provide accommodation for the affected students.

The fire outbreak at the Saboba EP Senior High School in the Saboba district of the Northern Region resulted in the death of one female student.

FROM Eric Kombat, Saboba