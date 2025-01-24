Don’t Act Like A Coup d’etat Govt – NDC Told

Richard Ahiagbah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is acting as though it is not a constitutionally elected government but assumed power through a Coup d’etat.

The opposition made the remarks following NDC supporters’ continuous attacks on state institutions after taking office on December 7 despite calls from sections of the public and institutions to stop the unlawful practice.

Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, who said this at a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Accra said President John Mahama and leaders of the NDC continuously failed to stop the thugs from attacking the institutions.

“The violence intensified. The NDC party was acting as though it was coup d’etat that brought them to power,” he stated.

“Notwithstanding the NPP’s goodwill and support for the NDC leadership and the President-elect at the time, they looked on while their members took the law into their hands to attack, terrorize Ghanaians. The NDC and its grassroots had ignored all calls to stop the violence,” he added.

He, therefore, called on President John Dramani Mahama and the leadership of the NDC to act swiftly to ensure these attacks by the party thugs do not continue.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah