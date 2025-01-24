A Milestone Rooted in Shared History

Yesterday, a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, and the University of Seychelles (UniSey). This landmark agreement represents a significant step in strengthening the bonds of friendship and shared history between Ghana and Seychelles.

The signing of the MoU follows an invitation extended by His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and Chancellor of KNUST, to the President of Seychelles, His Excellency Wavel Ramkalawan, to attend the durbar commemorating the 100th year Anniversary of King Prempeh I’s return from exile in Seychelles, held in Kumasi last November. During the bilateral discussions that followed, the foundation for this academic partnership was established, reflecting the spirit of collaboration and mutual respect that continues to define the relationship between the two nations.

Strengthening Educational Ties Between Seychelles and Ghana

The Consulate of Seychelles in Ghana is proud to announce this transformative partnership between KNUST and UniSey. The agreement signals the beginning of a new era in higher education, research, and cultural exchange, showcasing the commitment of both institutions to fostering academic excellence and innovation.

By combining resources and expertise, KNUST and UniSey aim to promote research collaboration, create avenues for cultural exchange, and address pressing regional and global challenges, thereby contributing to meaningful societal development.

Key Areas of Collaboration

The MoU outlines several core areas of cooperation, including:

Student Exchange: Facilitating opportunities for undergraduate and postgraduate students to experience academic and cultural immersion in a new environment.

Faculty Exchange: Supporting joint teaching, research, and professional development initiatives.

Research Collaboration: Launching joint research projects to address critical issues in various fields.

Program Development: Designing academic programs that align with the demands of a globalized world.

Conferences and Workshops: Organizing knowledge-sharing events that bring together scholars and practitioners from diverse backgrounds.

Advancing Education and Innovation

This agreement underscores the shared vision of Seychelles and Ghana to advance education, innovation, and cultural understanding. By enabling knowledge transfer and fostering unity through education, KNUST and UniSey are positioning themselves as catalysts for transformative progress within their respective communities and beyond.

The Consulate encourages both universities to actively implement the objectives set out in the MoU, ensuring that this collaboration serves as a model of excellence in higher education. This partnership stands as a beacon of hope and innovation, reflecting the enduring relationship between Ghana and Seychelles.