A Milestone in Education Collaboration: KNUST Partners UniSey

Those signed from UniSey: Vice Chancellor Ms Joëlle Perreau, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Development (Right) Dr Justin Zelime

KNUST:Vice Chancellor Professor Rita Dickson

In a groundbreaking move to foster educational and cultural collaboration, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana and the University of Seychelles (UniSey) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The signing ceremony took place today, marking a historic step in strengthening academic and research ties between the two institutions.

The partnership is built on shared values of academic excellence, innovation, and cultural exchange. Both universities have committed to working together to advance knowledge and address critical challenges in education and research. The agreement focuses on the following core areas:

Student and Staff Exchange: Opportunities for undergraduate, postgraduate, and faculty exchanges will allow participants to gain exposure to diverse learning environments and teaching methodologies.

Also other representatives from KNUST Dean of Faculty of International Programmes, Professor Daniel Duah and Finance Officer Dr Charles Nsiah. We also had the Minister of Education Dr Justin Valentin, UniSey Executive team, staff members present in the signing

Joint Research: Collaborative research projects will focus on pressing issues in science, technology, health, and other fields of mutual interest.

Program Development: Both institutions will jointly design academic programs tailored to global needs, equipping students with skills to excel in a rapidly changing world.

Shared Resources: The universities will collaborate on conferences, workshops, and access to specialized scientific facilities and publications.

This partnership also underscores a strong commitment to cultural preservation and mutual understanding, as students and faculty will have the unique opportunity to experience the rich traditions of Ghana and Seychelles.

Speaking at the signing, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, highlighted the importance of this collaboration:

“This MoU is more than just a partnership between two universities; it is a bridge connecting Ghana and Seychelles in pursuit of education, innovation, and cultural exchange. Together, we can unlock new opportunities for our students and faculty while contributing to global progress.”

Similarly, UniSey’s Vice-Chancellor emphasized the transformative potential of this partnership:

“The University of Seychelles is proud to collaborate with KNUST, one of Africa’s leading institutions. This partnership will enable us to explore new horizons in research and education, benefiting not only our students but also the broader communities we serve.”

The MoU is valid for an initial period of five years, with provisions for renewal and periodic assessment of its impact. Both institutions aim to secure funding for joint activities and expand the scope of collaboration in the years to come.

This initiative reflects the broader vision of fostering regional and international partnerships to strengthen educational ecosystems and address global challenges.

As the Honorary Consul of Seychelles in Ghana noted, “This partnership is a testament to the enduring friendship between Seychelles and Ghana, and a shared belief in the transformative power of education.”

With this historic agreement, KNUST and UniSey have set the stage for a future of impactful collaboration that promises to leave a lasting imprint on students, faculty, and society at large.