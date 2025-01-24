Same-Sex Marriage Takes Off In Thailand – 300+ Couples Say ‘I Do’

Over 300 couples registered their marriage after Thailand officially became the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage on January 23, 2025, when the Marriage Equality Act came into effect.

This milestone legislation was passed by the National Assembly in March 2024 and received royal assent from King Vajiralongkorn in September 2024.

The new law allows same-sex couples to marry and adopt children, marking a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand.

According to a report by NewsX, on the first day the Marriage Equality Act went into effect, hundreds of LGBTQ+ couples across the nation lined up to register their marriages, excited to secure the same legal rights as heterosexual couples.

“Thursday, the inaugural day of the law’s enforcement, saw an impressive turnout. Around 300 couples registered their marriages in a festive atmosphere at a special event in a central Bangkok shopping mall.

Across the country, even more couples were expected to complete the formalities at local district offices, signifying a monumental shift in the legal landscape for LGBTQ+ rights” the report read.

The Marriage Equality Act revises Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code, changing the legal terminology from “men and women” and “husband and wife” to more inclusive terms like “individuals” and “marriage partners.”

This legal change grants same-sex couples full access to the same legal, financial, and medical rights that have long been available to heterosexual couples.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke