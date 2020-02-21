Sack GCAA Board Chairman, Reclaim Aviation Lands – Union Demands

Air Commodore Rexford G.M. Acquah (rtd)

The Local Union and professional associations of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) have called for the Board Chairman of GCAA, Air Commodore Rexford G.M. Acquah (rtd) to be removed from office immediately.

They have also called for the reclaiming of GCAA’s lands.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, February 20, spokesperson of the Union and associations, William Amoako, said there has been a lot of achievements by aviation entities in Ghana over the years.

Unfortunately, he said, Ghana risk eroding the achievements if it doesn’t resolve some major challenges facing its aviation industry.

“Paramount among the pressing issues are the forceful take-over of GCAA lands at La Nkwantanang (640 acres), La TX Cantonments (60 acres), encroachment around the Doppler Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range (DVOR),” according to him.

He indicated that lands that have been acquired by the Government of Ghana for purposes of aviation are often encroached upon by unscrupulous individuals for non-aviation purposes.

“This has reduced significantly the size of land available for aviation related projects,” according to him.

They have therefore warned that “we will not sit down unconcerned and allow GCAA assets be taken over by private and anonymous individuals, for non-aviation purposes.”

BY Melvin Tarlue