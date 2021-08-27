Sack Our CEO- Tema Shipyard Workers President

SOME AGGRIEVED workers of the PSC Tema Shipyard went on demonstration, calling for the removal of the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Dr. Alexander Yaw Adusei Junior.

According to the workers who embarked on demonstration on Friday, they want government to dismiss their CEO.

The workers of the company, were seen wearing red shirts and armbands with placards, some of which read: “8 months overtime without pay” “CEO Must Go, Adusei Must Go,” amid chants of “Adusei Must Go”.

They have laid down their tools in protest against their management.

According to them, not only had the performance of the company taken a nosedive since the CEO assumed leadership.

The workers complained of poor management strategy, explaining further that the current acting Chief Executive is not managing the yard as expected of him.

“Our problem is the Acting CEO, we want him sack. He has driven most of our clients away because of Adusei’s weird policies. Please Mr President, we don’t want to see Adusei because he is collapsing the yard,” one aggrieved worker told DGN Online.

Another worker explaining their grievances to DGN Online said that workers who work on overtime basis are not paid, as they want to work based on their schedules and not that of management.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach management to speak on the issue yielded no positive result.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema