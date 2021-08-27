I’m Grateful To Mr President For My Appointment-Pius Hadzide

Pius Hadzide

Former deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, is expressing his gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing him as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Youth Authority (NYA).

He said he is elated that the first gentleman finds him worthy to serve him and help in the shaping of the youth of the country.

Mr. Hadzide replaces Sylvester Tetteh, who is now the Member of Parliament for Ngleshie Amanfro in the Greater Accra Region.

He served in the first term of President Akufo-Addo as a Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, and was later reshuffled to the Information Ministry.

In a statement posted on his social media platform sighted by DGN Online, Pius said “Thanks once more Mr. President for the gracious opportunity to serve you and the good people of this country.

“I am honored and humbled by the confidence you have reposed in me and remain grateful to you, Mr. President, for this new role to lead the youth of our dear nation.”

Pius pledged his commitment to working with other members to put NYA in a position of relevance.

“My team and I shall endeavor to advocate, facilitate and ensure the mainstreaming of youth development issues into national development frameworks, plans and programmes in all sectors, garner relevant stakeholder interest and commitment to provide the youth with opportunities for skills training, employment, and market information and design appropriate collaborations and partnerships to strengthen the link between education and diversified productivity and labour markets”, he assured the President

“To all friends, family and loved ones, I appreciate your kind words and support.

Let’s get to work and facilitate youth development. So help me God,” he stated.

By Vincent Kubi