Bawumia Doles Out GHC20,000 To Support Walewale Catholic Priest Rectorate

VICE PRESIDENT, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has donated GHS20,000 towards the completion of the Walewale Catholic Priest’s Rectorate at Walewale Parish of the church in the North East Region.

The donation was made following fundraising drive held at the church.

The event was organized by Catholics from the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese resident in Accra and Tema as part of an annual interactive programme with the Bishop at the diocese on issues of development.

Most Rev. Alfred Agyenta, Bishop of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese expressed gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for his generosity and kind gesture after receiving the donation.

Dr. Bawumia, a Muslim and a native of Walewale in the Mamprusi West District has been very instrumental in strengthening inter-faith relationship in Ghana over the years.

By Vincent Kubi