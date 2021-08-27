Premix Secretariat Suspends Supply To 23 Landing Beaches

The National Premix Fuel Secretariat has indefinitely suspended supply of the petroleum product to some 23 landing beaches in the Ada and Prampram areas of the Greater Accra Region for practicing illegal fishing.

The affected landing beaches which have been suspended until further notice are Kewunor, Pute, Totope, Akplabanya, Anyamam, Goi, Lolonya, Ngmetsokorpe, Kponkpo, Ahwiam, old Ningo, Lower Prampram, Kpone, Upper Prampram, Abia, Lekpongunor, Wokumagbe, Azizanya, Otrokpeyo, Anyakpor, Elavanyo and Ocanseykorpe.

The decision follows directive by the Minister of Fisheries and Acquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson for the seizure in fuel supply to any landing beach which will be practicing illegal fishing.

“The decision to suspend the said LBCs is a punitive measure for light fishing and other such illegal fishing practices perpetuated by fishermen in the area after the closed season.

“Light fishing and other illegal fishing activities perpetuated by fishermen is viewed seriously

by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MOFAD) and its agencies because of its negative impacts on marine stock and industry growth.

“The National Premix Fuel Secretariat and indeed MOFAD is aware that Premix Fuel, which is subsidized by Government funding is regrettably used to fuel generators for the illicit practice of light fishing,” according to a statement signed by Nana Abrokwa A. Asare, Administrator of the National Premix Fuel Secretariat to various district assemblies in the coastal areas of Prampram and Ada.

It would be recalled that Ghana was nearly sanctioned with a “yellow card” penalty by the

European Union (EU) and continues to be at the risk of a potential “red card” which connotes an outright ban from exports of fish to the European market alongside other detriments should these illegal activities continue.

By Vincent Kubi