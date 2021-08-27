UK Journalist Killed In Ghana

Police in the Savanna Region have initiated investigations to establish the killers of a UK-based journalist on the Tamale-Buipe highway by suspected armed robbers, DGN can report.

Syed Taalay Ahmad Sahib, a journalist with London-based MTA Television Channel and his colleague, Umaru Abdul Hakim were attacked by the criminals at Mpaha Junction last Monday while on a mission to film documentary on places where Khalafu had stayed in Africa.

Unfortunately, Taalay Ahmad has been pronounced dead while his colleague was receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

His body has been deposited at the morgue of the hospital, pending autopsy.

Information gathered by DGN indicates that the deceased and his colleague were accosted at about 7pm that Monday August 23, 2021 around Mpaha Junction by gunmen when traveling in a Toyota Hiace with registration number GT 7405-16.

The gun wielding men emerged from a nearby bush and opened fire on them by deflating the tyres for their vehicle bringing it to a halt before firing at their vehicle.

Umaru Abdul Hakim and Taaley Ahmad were hit by the bullets when the criminals sprayed their bus with bullets before the assailants made away with the gadgets and unspecified amount of money.

Police in the area rushed to the scene and found the victims in a pool of blood. They were rushed to the Buipe Polyclinic before later referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment where Taalay Ahmed was pronounced dead.

By Vincent Kubi