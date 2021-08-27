Akuapem Poloo Mad Over Daily Guide’s Twerking Publication

Socialite Akuapem Poloo on Thursday verbally attacked Daily Guide newspaper for reporting about her latest twerking in a new video on social media.

In the paper’s Thursday August 26, 2021 issue, it reported about how Poloo returned to twerking on Wednesday several months after she has put a stop to it due to her recent incarceration and subsequent bail.

She actually twerked in the video to a Sarkodie song in which he mentioned her. The publication never condemned or supported her twerking.

But she didn’t understand why the paper carried the story and not follow her philanthropic jobs. She claimed she was disappointed in the paper because the paper never published her donation stories before.

However that claim has turned out to be a total false because the paper had previously published her donations to the Nsawam Prisons. Interestingly she didn’t see that positive story in the paper.