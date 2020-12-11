‘Sack Our MCE’

The party members expressing their displeasure

LEADERSHIP AND members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have demonstrated to push for the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Solomon Tetteh Appiah, for allegedly causing the downfall of the party in the December 7, 2020 polls.

According to them, the MCE worked against the victory of the party by engaging in skirt and blouse campaign in the just ended elections, which caused the party to abysmally lose the parliamentary and presidential elections in the constituency to the NDC.

Clad in red bands and wielding placards, some which read: ‘Enemies of progress’, ‘Solomon Appiah Tetteh is our downfall’, ‘I can’t believe Solo is still in office’, ‘I will protest till this man is sacked’, ‘Solomon Appiah must go, no compromise, not negotiable’, ‘Sack Solomon Appiah or we advise ourselves’, among others, the demonstrators appealed to President Akufo-Addo that, without hesitation, they want the MCE sacked.

The spokesperson of the demonstrators, Prince Dadzie, NPP 2020 Campaign Operations Director in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, told DAILY GUIDE the MCE has, over the past years, apart from making the party unattractive, never sought the interest of the party.

The situation, he said, has painted the party black in the constituency and ruined their electoral chances in the 2020 polls.

“We are by this statement bringing to the fore of the President how the MCE, Mr. Solomon…clandestinely schemed and publicly campaigned against the interest of the party and its parliamentary candidate. His personal parochial and egoistic interest has gravely caused the vanquish of our parliamentary seat and by this singular act of irresponsibility indulge the president to exercise his prerogative to expel him from that respected position.

“Mr President, you would recall the unfortunate incident that nearly embarrassed you and your entourage when you touched grounds at the constituency, all because of the MCE’s ‘so naked hatred for the parliamentary candidate for no obvious reasons,” he indicated.

According to him, “the MCE openly galvanised NPP polling station executives to vote against the parliamentary candidate of the NPP in the just ended general elections.

“Mr President, this is the man who never came out to cast his vote yesterday even for the presidential slot. Is that not revealing enough and must this go without punishment? To smoke the peace pipe for cool heads to prevail at Kpone-Katamanso, the MCE must be sacked with immediate effect to initiate the process. The NPP supporters are sending a signal.”

However, the MCE responding to the allegations, when contacted by this paper via phone, said he would respond to the allegations at the appropriate time.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Kpone