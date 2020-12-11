Kwesi Arthur Nominated For MTV Africa Music Awards

Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur, credited with a number of hit songs, has been nominated for the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA).

Having performed creditably well in the Ghanaian music scene, the organising committee of the awards scheme, selected Kwesi Arthur as a nominee for hiphop artiste of the year category.

The Tema-based rapper has been nominated alongside Nasty C (South Africa), Kaligraph Jones (Kenya), NGA (Angola), OMG (Senegal) and Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire).

BEATWAVES gathered that following his nomination, a number of his fans have therefore declared their intention to vote overwhelmingly for him to win the award.

Born Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, Kwesi Arthur was nominated for Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards.

The rapper, who is currently considered one of the best young artistes in Ghana and Africa, became the second Ghanaian rapper to be nominated for BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher after Sarkodie’s nomination in 2019.

He won the VGMA Best Rapper of the Year award at this year’s edition of the awards ceremony held in Accra.

A product of Tema Secondary School, Kwesi Arthur began to pursue a career in music after listening to Drake’s debut album, Thank Me Later.

In 2015, he released the lead single Grind Day from his debut EP, Live from Nkrumah Krom, which was released in 2017.

The record was released under his independent outfit and supported by a social movement called GroundUp Chale.

He later released the remix for Grind Day, featuring Sarkodie and Medikal.

Kwesi Arthur has collaborated with numerous Ghanaian acts which include Sarkodie, Medikal, KiDi, Jason E LA, R2Bees, B4bonah, M3dal, M.anifest, EL, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and South African rapper Nasty C.

By George Clifford Owusu