NPP Won Banda Parliamentary Race- Abronye

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Bono regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, says the NPP has won the Banda Constituency.

According to him, per the figures collated by the Electoral Commission, NPP won with a slim margin of 27 votes.

He made this known at a press conference this morning, saying the collation of polling station results on the basis of the pink sheets was wrong and that, a proper calculation and collation of the same pink sheet will reflect that the NPP candidate won the election with a slim margin of 27 votes.

“The Banda constituency as known by you has always been described as a flash point when it comes to matters of election but interestingly this year’s election is one which has recorded less reports of violence but major reports of electoral irregularities and fraud at polling stations within Banda Ahenkro noted to be the strong hold of the NDC,” he said.

“Despite several isolated reports of electoral malpractices and irregularities in the constituency, in the spirit of national and societal unity, we in the New Patriotic Party decided not to resort to violence but channel our grievances through the appropriate quarters,” according to him.

“At the end of polls, counting and collation of results as the constituency pink sheet available to all political parties including the NPP as a major stakeholder, the pink sheet indicated that, the NPP candidate for the constituency who is now the Member of Parliament Elect in waiting Hon Joe Danquah gained 8195 of the total valid vote cast whereas the NDC candidate Ahmed Ibrahim who has been fraudulently declared winner gained 8276 of the total valid vote cast.”

“let me state that, the results declared by the Electoral Commission at the Banda Constituency does not reflect the will and right of the people of Banda and that, same is fraudulent, flawed, deceitful and not only a scam but a dubious sham.”

“I will prove to you why I refer to the results of the EC at Banda with regards to the parliamentary elections with the words above.

Per the figures on the Electoral Commission’s pink sheet available to all stakeholders, the sub totals of all the figures does not reflect the grand total stated on the pink sheet.”

“At the end of polls, counting and collation of results at the Banda constituency, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo of the NPP, the party which we belong won with 8,332 of the total valid vote cast whereas John Mahama of the NDC also trailed with 7,881 of the total valid cast.”

“The NPP’s Presidential candidate now President Elect won the Presidential elections at Banda with a clear margin of 451 valid vote cast.”

“This margin points to the fact that, the people of Banda are happy with the good works of the President and the NPP and thus realized the need to vote 4More4 Nana to do more for them.”

