Stonebwoy Congratulates President Akufo-Addo

Stonebwoy

Popular afro-dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy, has extended words of congratulation to Akufo-Addo on his re-election as the President of Ghana.

According to the Putuu hitmaker, Ghanaians must ensure that they are not divided by politics but come together as a united front to drive the nation through a transitional state of positive change.

In a tweet, Stonebwoy acknowledged the effort of the opposition party NDC and said they ‘fought a good fight.’

He wrote: “Congratulations to the NPP and @NAkufoAddo The President-Elect. The NDC fought a Good Fight… Let’s Continue in Peace and Harmony. #1People #1Nation #1Ghana.”

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the 2020 polls by the Electoral Commission boss Madam Jean Mensa on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 after polling a total of 6,730,413 representing 51.595% of valid votes cast.