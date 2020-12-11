Over 15 Artistes To Perform At Unity Concert

De Voice

The organisers of the upcoming musical concert dubbed “Tema Unity Concert” have announced that over fifteen Ghanaian artistes have been invited to perform at the event.

It is being organised to bring Ghanaian artistes, music fans and supporters of various political parties together on one venue to interact and entertain themselves.

The concert, which will be held in Tema, is also meant to promote unity and enhance collaboration among artistes.

It will serve as a platform for several up-and-coming artistes based in Tema to showcase their talents, promote their brands and music at the concert.

The unity concert, which is expected to be attended by hundreds of music fans as well as supporters of various political parties, will also feature two surprise guest artistes whose names will be announced later.

The organisers revealed that some of the popular Ghanaian disc jockeys (DJs) will also perform at the event.

The DJs are expected to play a mix of hip-hop and R&B, hiplife for fans’ dancing pleasure, before handing over to the artistes billed to perform at the event.

It will be a day to remember as some of the country’s finest comedians have been invited to entertain fans.

The organisers told BEATWAVES that the venue, list of the performing artistes including the DJs would be made known at media launch by the close of next week.

A number of activities have also been planned for the event and fans who will participate in some of the activities are likely to win juicy prizes from the sponsors.

By George Clifford Owusu