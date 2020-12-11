NPP Wins Amasaman Seat

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has won the parliamentary race in the Amasaman Constituency of the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Amasaman is a constituency considered a stronghold for the NDC since 2012.

Mr. Akwesi Owusu Afrifa, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate polled 57,638 votes while Sedem Kweku Afenyo of the National Democratic Congress garnered 54,515 votes.

President Akufo-Addo also polled 56,735 votes as compared to 25,795 votes garnered in 2016.

Former President John Dramani Mahama on the other hand also polled 54,655 votes as compared to 29,730 votes cast in 2016.

Mr. Akwesi Owusu Afrifa, Parliamentary Candidate for NPP therefore won the keenly contested parliamentary election with over 3,000 votes.

Mr. Richard K. Wormenor, Returning Officer for the Amasaman Constituency announced at the Ga West Municipal Assembly collation centre on Tuesday, that Mr. Afrifa won by 57,638 as against 54,515 votes polled by the National Democratic Congress’(NDC) Sedem Kweku Afenyo.

He will take over from Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for the Amasaman Constituency, who has occupied the seat since 2012.

This is the first time the NPP is getting hold of the Amasaman Constituency parliamentary seat, which was considered as a stronghold of the NDC since its creation.

The total number of ballots cast was 112,418 out of a total vote of 14,797 for the presidential while total ballot cast was 112,114 for parliamentary while total votes were 113,531.

However, rejected votes for the presidential was 2,379 and 817 for the parliamentary.

For the parliamentary, Progressive Peoples Party’s (PPP) Felix Adofo polled 371 votes while Michael Adjei Mensah who contested on the ticket of the National Democratic Party (NDP) polled 186.

Ghana Union Movement (GUM) had 797 votes, the Convention Peoples Party had 50 votes whilst the Ghana Freedom Party got 15 votes for the presidential election in the constituency.

However, the Member of Parliament elect, was whisked away immediately he was declared winner for the parliamentary seat after supporters had besieged the area to jubilate.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)