Sack Yaw Buaben- Annoh-Dompreh Tells Alan

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has called on the immediate past Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to sack his Campaign spokesperson, Yaw Buaben Asamoah for “insulting” the intelligence of the New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament.

The former MP for Adentan, Yaw Buaben Asamoah has incurred the wrath of the Majority Chief Whip by accusing him of forcing the MPs in Parliament to support the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and also joining him to attend events including impending Akwasidae in Kumasi on Sunday.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay Fm, he claimed the MPs are being forced to join the Vice President anywhere he goes adding that “Now as we speak, MPs are being called and threatened into joining a certain delegation for the upcoming Akwasidae just to prove that they have numbers and Annoh-Dompreh is into it”.

The former Adentan MP lamented that “How are MPs who are supposed to be thinking and strategizing about protecting their seats being forced into joining a presidential campaign and are being threatened? Akwasidae is coming and we will all witness it. They are saying 100 MPs will follow the Vice President”.

He also alleged that the Majority Chief Whip who has openly declared his support for the vice president is actively involved in the recruitment of MPs for the campaign of Dr. Bawumia.

“Ask Annoh Dompreh about who has been writing the names of MPs who will follow the vice president to Kumasi. They want to prove that he is loved by the MPs and that he is the right candidate. Those MPs are tired, they have seats to protect. Those seats are in the interest of all of us. We will all suffer if we lose any of the 137 seats, we want more in addition,” he said.

However, the Majority Chief Whip in a post on his Twitter handle said ” I have heard my friend Y.B. making wild attribution to me once more, that I am coercing MPs to be with the Veep. I find this laughable and a display of defeat on his part and his preferred candidates. More to the point, this is a crude insult to the sense judgments of our MPs”.

He added that “Mr. Alan Kyerematen should jettison YB off his campaign team. He simply can not connect & has become clueless.. I pity your campaign strategies…pathetic.”.

The former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, and the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have been deemed the frontrunners in the NPP’s upcoming flagbearership contest with other candidates such as Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Joe Ghartey.

The party is yet to fix a date for the contest which is expected to be a tight race.

-BY Daniel Bampoe