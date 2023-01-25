Sacking Haruna Iddrisu Forms Part of Restructuring Process – Asiedu Nketiah

Haruna Iddrisu

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has defended his decison to kick out leadership of the party in Parliament.

According to him, the sacking of Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, Minority and Minority Whip forms part of the reorganization process to help the party capture political power in the 2024 elections.

“We started re-organization of our structures to be able to position ourselves to fight election 2024.

“We started more than a year ago, we started at the branch level. We have since done elections in about 40,000 branches and then from there we proceeded to the constituency level. We are done largely with all the constituencies, we have done regional elections and we just completed our national election and the next is to look at our leadership in Parliament. That is what we have just done,” Asiedu Nketiah said this when speaking in an interview with JoyNews

He indicated that the timing of the party’s decision and its intended effect is in line with plans to fully prepare the party for the race ahead.

“In terms of timing, it’s in line with the way we are prosecuting the national reorganization, in terms of why?, what it tells you is that the only constant thing is change. Since the environment is changing, leadership must change along with the new environment,” he said.

Justifying the reasons behind the dismissal, Mr. Nketiah said because the debates on the floor of Parliament will change to issues on the economy, infrastructure and energy, hence it is important the party put the best in those fields to properly argue their stance.

“We know for instance that going into election 2024, the economy is going to be the major battleground and so many of the debates will focus on the economy. So you better put your best man in economy forward that is what we have done.

“We also looked at energy. You know the petroleum and electricity challenges, so we needed to settle on Armah Kofi Buah, our former minister to be the Deputy Minority Leader

“The other area is infrastructure, Kwame Agbodza being our man in infrastructure should play a key role that generally is what informed the changes” he added.

However, some party members have described his excuse as bogus, believing that the National Chairman action stemmed from the Minority leader decision not to support him to become leader of the party.

By Vincent Kubi