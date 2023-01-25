Murtala Mad At NDC Over Miniority Reshuffle

Murtala Mohammed

The Tamale Central Member of Parliamant, Murtala Mohammed has expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership to reshuffle Minority front bench in Parliament.

According to him, the decision taken by the NDC leadership without involving the Minority Caucus in Parliament is in bad faith as the timing for the change is “completely wrong.”

He noted that the decision was taken in a rush without consulting the Members of Parliament, hence calling on the party’s leadership to consult the Caucus and to retake the decision to reshuffle.

The MP, who was speaking on Asempa Fm, in angry voice said “What would be the basis for which you would want to change leadership? One – if they are not performing. Two – if you think that you don’t have confidence in them,” he said., wondering if there is even one among the replaced leaders that falls short of expectations”.

The NDC in a statement on January 24 announced key changes in its parliamentary leadership, an action that has seen Murtala Mohammed and others express displeasure at the timing and objective of the re-engineering.

According to the party, Cassiel Ato Forson has taken over from Haruna Iddrisu as the new Minority Leader as the Ellembelle MP, Armah Kofi Buah replaces James Klutse Avedzi as Deputy Minority Leader.

However, Mr Mohammed shared the view that the action taken is taking away Minority’s most experienced members as leaders.

“Tell me in Parliament, except Cletus Avoka and Haruna Iddrissu who is more experienced in Parliament. 20 years in Parliament.. so what they are doing is that they are taking our most experienced members and bringing in others,” he lamented.

“What is the motive? What occasioned that? Why would you do that without consulting us?” he questioned.

“The best practice has always been that the NDC would meet the Caucus with their proposal and the Caucus will take a decision based on the proposal that is brought to them. That has been the practice,” he added.

Aseidu Nketia

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia justified it on JoyNews explaining that the change is toward the 2024 election victory.

According to him, the change forms part of the reorganization process to help the party capture political power during the 2024 elections

“The debate is going to be on the economy and so we put our best economic foot forward. And so it tells you that we are doing this with an eye on victory in 2024,” he said.

“If the nation is worried about the economic circumstances, they will decide change if somebody can offer their hope in a better government that would produce a better economy and so you will be remixed if you don’t demonstrate to the electorate what alternative you have by way of the urgent need to fix the economy and so you can only do that when you put your best economist forward,” he added.

Mr. Asiedu concluded that the change has nothing to do with performance.

-BY Daniel Bampoe