Sad News Hits NPP Ex-MP Dies

Report coming indicates that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Produce Buying Company (PBC), Richard Akuoko Adiyah, has passed on.

The former Financial Controller of GIHOC Distilleries Company Ltd was reportedly found dead in his chair.

According to a report carried by Myjoyonline sighted by DGN Online Mr Adiyah on Friday, September 29, 2022 indicates that he slumped in his chair.

He was the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahafo Ano North on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party between 2008 to 2012.

Mr Adiyah also worked as Chief Finance Officer (CFO) at United Nations Observers Mission in Georgia (UNOMIG).

He again served as the in charge of Budget and Finance at the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Geneva, Switzerland, and the Finance Officer, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), New York, USA.

By Vincent Kubi