Lakeside Village, Metro TV, Net Village Walk Draw Massive Crowd

The maiden edition of the Lakeside Village, Metro TV and Net Village walk attracted massive crowd on Saturday.

The participants, led by famous actor Kwadwo Nkansah “Lilwin” and CEO of Net 36 Vista Dr Bernard Yartey defied the early morning rains and walked briskly from the Ayi Mensah toll booth to Peduase.

It was crowned with a very exciting aerobics session supervised by Chris of the “Chris challenge” and Lilwin, who took participants through some exercises amid dancerble tunes .

CEO of Net 36 Vista Dr Bernard Yartey described the event as successful saying, ” It’s been a huge success taking into account the early morning showers and the massive crowd attendance. We are going to do this regularly, as the saying goes “health is wealth”. We do a lot of sitting and eating with little exercise, it is not the best, hence the decision to put this together.”

It was arranged by Net 36 Vista’s Real Estate brands- Lakeside Village and Net Village with partnership from Accra-based Metro TV themed “Walk for Life”.