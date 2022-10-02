Adjetey Anang Wins Big At EMY Africa Awards 2022

Celebrated actor, Adjetey Anang won his second Emy Africa award on Saturday night.

He was adjudged Actor of the Year at the award ceremony which was held at the Grand Arena in Accra.

He beat his younger colleagues; Anthony Woode, James Gardiner and Mawuli Gavor to win the category.

In his acceptance speech, he dedicated the award to his fellow nominees because “I think that today when we talk about best actors we have a group of guys who are making it bigger than some of us today and I think you guys deserve this as I do.”

He also dedicated the award to his wife who has been supporting him through thick and thin.

The 2022 edition of the EMY Africa Awards is the 7th of its kind and was attended by several dignitaries on Saturday including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Several other prominent personalities who are doing very well in their respective industries were honoured at the ceremony.

Hosted by Nathaniel Attoh and Berla Mundi, there were beautiful musical performances from South African songstress Zahara, Akwaboah, Efe Grace and Kwabena Kwabena.

Businessman, Ibrahim Mahama was adjudged the ultimate prize as the Man of the Year while the Woman of the Year award went to Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann.

Other recipients include Man of The Year (Health) – Dr Elikem Tamakloe, Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed, Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah, Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati and Humanitarian Award going to Alex Dadey. Discovery of the Year Award was also won by Free The Youth (FTY) while Guardian Guard Award went to Lanre Olusola

The famous broadcast journalist, Joe Lartey took home the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel, Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson, Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari, Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown, Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey and Media Excellence Award to Ayo Animashaun constitute another set of winners.

Rotary Club won Group of the Year just as Kofi Kinaata won Man of the Year (Music) while popular Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo won the Continental Music Icon Award.

By Francis Addo & Prince Yorke